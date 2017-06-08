As Thursday night turns to Friday morning in the United Kingdom, the result of the country's general election still feels unprecedentedly up in the air.
The chances of a strong victory for Prime Minister Theresa May, who gambled on a strong Conservative win when she called a snap election in April, are not looking positive. The exit poll suggested that May's party would lose 17 seats and Labour would gain 34, a result which would produce a hung Parliament.
But regardless of the uncertainty, Britain's newspapers still need to push their June 9 front pages through to print. These are the covers they're going with: