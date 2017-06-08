1 Person Dead in Atlanta Area Church Bus Crash

In this image made from video by WSB-TV Atlanta, authorities render assistance to injured people on an overturned church bus, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses with its student ministry mission was involved in a crash while traveling to the airport.

(ATLANTA) — Authorities say a church bus carrying dozens of people has crashed near Atlanta, killing one person and injuring several others.

Fulton County Police Cpl. Partrena Smith says one person was killed when the Mount Zion Baptist Church bus from Huntsville, Alabama, crashed Thursday afternoon. She says at least 10 people were hurt, including two critically. Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few says 21 people were hurt.

The Associated Press couldn't immediately determine the discrepancy in the number of injuries.

Smith says the bus was carrying more than three dozen people, and they were headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a trip to Africa. She says the National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation moving forward.