British Voters Go To The Polls In The 2017 General Election
Toby, a beagle cross waits for his master outside a polling station on the Glen road on June 8, 2017 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Charles McQuillan—Getty Images
United Kingdom

These British Dogs at Polling Stations Are Keeping Calm and Carrying On

Kate Samuelson
5:47 PM ET

Brits headed to the ballot box for the third time in just over two years today, to vote in the U.K.'s general election. But many of them did not make the journey alone, bringing their pet dogs along for the ride.

In true British form, the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations quickly began trending on social media, with voters sharing adorable photos of their pets as they patiently waited for them to mark a cross on their ballot paper.

Dogs weren't the only animals that accompanied their owners to the ballot box. Social media revealed that a rat, a tortoise, guinea pigs and even a horse made the trip to execute their democratic rights.

Cat owners did not let the dog owners rule the roost. Shortly after #dogsatpollingstations began trending, photos of smug-looking cats snoozing at home with the hashtag #catswithpostal began doing the rounds too.

