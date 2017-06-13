U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Jeff Sessions Hearing, Russia Protests and Golden State Warriors

Melissa Chan
9:05 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Jeff Sessions to testify on Russia investigation

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear before a Senate intelligence committee today to field questions about the ongoing Russia probe. He is also expected to explain why he recused himself from a federal investigation into possible ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign team. Watch his testimony live here.

Tens of thousands protest against Russian government

More than a thousand people were arrested in Russia after tens of thousands of protesters held anti-corruption rallies across Russia to show their opposition against the government, according to the Associated Press. Alexei Navalny, an opposition leader who organized the protest, was arrested and later sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Golden State Warriors win the 2017 NBA Title

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to claim the NBA championship last night. The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 of the finals.

Also:

Jury deliberations have begun in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial.

Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, a close friend of the President said.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been named the highest-earning celebrity of the year.

Dennis Rodman has returned to North Korea for another round of "basketball diplomacy."

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

