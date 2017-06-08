Politics
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Tells Evangelical Supporters: 'We're Under Siege'
Donald Trump Addresses Faith and Freedom Coalition "Road to Majority" Conf.
WorldUK Election Exit Poll Predicts a 'Hung Parliament.' What Is That?
This combination of pictures made on June 6, 2017, shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (top L), Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (top R), Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon (bottom L), and Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron.
nba finalsIn Defense of Kevin Durant
2017 NBA Finals - Game Three
ResearchCDC Pinpoints When Pregnant Women Are Most at Risk for Zika Virus Birth Defects
mosquito
Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Feb. 28, 2017. Susan Walsh—AP
Congress

House Passes Bill to Undo Much of Dodd-Frank Banking Law

Associated Press
4:58 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Republican-led House has backed legislation to undo much of former President Barack Obama's landmark banking law created after the 2008 economic crisis.

Republicans argue that rules designed to prevent another meltdown were making it harder for community banks to operate and hampering the economy.

The House has passed the bill 233-186.

President Donald Trump had said he wants to do "a big number" on what is known as the Dodd-Frank Act.

Still, the Republican overhaul of Dodd-Frank is unlikely to pass the Senate in its current form. Senators have said they'll spend the next few months trying to find common ground on legislation to boost the economy.

Democratic lawmakers overwhelmingly oppose the GOP's repeal bill. They say it could lead to conditions that would result in another economic crisis.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME