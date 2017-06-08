Gema is one lucky canine. The airport service dog, who has been a loyal employee at the Orlando International Airport for nearly five years, is getting a very celebratory send-off today as she heads into official retirement from her bag-sniffing duties as one of the airport's animal squad members.

In a party properly documented on Twitter by the airport staff, Gema is treated to everything from a sparkling tiara to some seriously special (and dog-appropriate) treats. She even got to celebrate in the company of her fellow dog "besties," as the airport's social media puts it — and her handler Eddie, of course.

According to the airport Twitter account, Gema will be spending her retirement living with Eddie, so looks like she's got her post-career plans worked out perfectly. A dog's life doesn't look so bad at all.

We're celebrating the retirement of one of our most loyal and dedicated employees - & we're sending her off in style. #HappyRetirementGema pic.twitter.com/EejsGJ6D1B - Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 8, 2017

There she is! K-9 Gema is ready to party. She's retiring after almost 5 years at MCO with handler Eddie. #HappyRetirementGema pic.twitter.com/4PUsHP4rmX - Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 8, 2017