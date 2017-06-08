Politics
justice

James Comey Says Loretta Lynch Order Gave Him a 'Queasy Feeling'

Maya Rhodan
1:41 PM ET

Former FBI Director James Comey said that Attorney General Loretta Lynch's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server gave him a "queasy feeling."

Testifying before the Senate intelligence committee for the first time since he was fired by President Trump, Comey said that Lynch directed him not to describe the FBI inquiry as an "investigation," calling it “one of the bricks in the load” that led to his public statement.

“At one point the attorney general had directed me not to call it an investigation, but instead to call it a matter, which confused me and concerned me, “ Comey said Thursday. He later testified that the directive gave him “a queasy feeling.”

He said he did not know whether or not it was “intentional,” but Lynch’s suggestion that the investigation be called a matter suggested to him that “the attorney general was trying to align how we describe our work” with the Clinton campaign’s rhetoric.

The former FBI director had previously disclosed his feelings about that meeting during an Senate hearing in May, back when he was still leading the FBI. On Thursday, he reiterated that a tarmac meeting between President Bill Clinton and Lynch “capped” his decision to come forward about the Clinton investigation. “ I had to do something separately to protect the credibility of the investigation, which meant both the FBI and the Justice Department,” he said Thursday.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas later asked why Comey did not suggest the appointment of a special prosecutor in the Clinton email investigation, which many members of Congress and then-candidate Trump had called for. The former FBI chief said he’d considered it after the tarmac meeting, but decided it would “ben an unfair thing to do because I knew there was no case there.”

“We had investigated very, very thoroughly. I know this is a subject of passionate disagreement. But I knew there was no case there. Calling for the appointment of special counsel would be brutally unfair and would send the message there’s something there,” Comey said.

