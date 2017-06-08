Politics
Search
Sign In
justiceJames Comey Says Loretta Lynch Order Gave Him a 'Queasy Feeling'
TIME Magazine default image
United KingdomThe United Kingdom Goes to the Polls
BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE
politicsThe Disturbing History Behind James Comey's Henry II Reference
'Murder of Thomas a Becket', 1170.
fashionIkea's Iconic Shopping Bag Just Got Another High Fashion Makeover
Ikea Opens New Store In Berlin
White House

White House: President Trump Has Confidence in Jeff Sessions

Zeke J Miller
1:08 PM ET

President Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a White House spokesperson said, after nearly 48 hours of uncertainty about his position in the Administration.

"Absolutely,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday when asked about the former Alabama senator, “the president has confidence in all of his Cabinet.”

It capped a tumultuous week for the relationship, beginning with reports that Trump was increasing frustrated by his Attorney General and that Sessions at one point offered to tender his resignation to the president. Press Secretary Sean Spicer, when asked if Trump had confidence in Sessions on Tuesday, told reporters, “I have not had a discussion with him about that.”

More than 24 hours later, aboard Air Force One, Sanders told reporters, “I haven’t had a chance to have an extensive conversation with him today but I certainly plan to ask him that.”

Sanders said she finally spoke with Trump about Sessions late Wednesday.

The statement of support for Sessions comes as former FBI Director James Comey’s Capitol Hill testimony raised new questions about the information that led to his decision to recuse himself from the ongoing Russia investigation.

“We were also aware of facts that I can’t disclose in an open setting,” Comey testified on why his department believed Sessions would recuse himself weeks before he made that decision public.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME