White House: President Trump Has Confidence in Jeff Sessions

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends an event at the Justice Department, May 12, 2017 in Washington. Win McNamee—Getty Images

President Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a White House spokesperson said, after nearly 48 hours of uncertainty about his position in the Administration.

"Absolutely,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday when asked about the former Alabama senator, “the president has confidence in all of his Cabinet.”

It capped a tumultuous week for the relationship, beginning with reports that Trump was increasing frustrated by his Attorney General and that Sessions at one point offered to tender his resignation to the president. Press Secretary Sean Spicer, when asked if Trump had confidence in Sessions on Tuesday, told reporters, “I have not had a discussion with him about that.”

More than 24 hours later, aboard Air Force One, Sanders told reporters, “I haven’t had a chance to have an extensive conversation with him today but I certainly plan to ask him that.”

Sanders said she finally spoke with Trump about Sessions late Wednesday.

The statement of support for Sessions comes as former FBI Director James Comey’s Capitol Hill testimony raised new questions about the information that led to his decision to recuse himself from the ongoing Russia investigation.

“We were also aware of facts that I can’t disclose in an open setting,” Comey testified on why his department believed Sessions would recuse himself weeks before he made that decision public.