Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the U.S. Senate Select Committee in Washington, D.C. on June 8, 2017.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the U.S. Senate Select Committee in Washington, D.C. on June 8, 2017. SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images

Good afternoon. Here's what you need to know today:

James Comey accuses Trump of ‘lies’ in testimony

Former FBI chief James Comey said President Donald Trump’s Administration “chose to defame” him and the FBI by saying the federal agency was poorly run and led. “Those were lies, plain and simple,” Comey said while testifying before Congress about his relationship and encounters with the President. Comey, whom Trump fired, said he hopes conversations he had with Trump were recorded. Comey also said he’s “sure” a special counsel will look into whether Trump obstructed justice when the President apparently asked Comey to drop an investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump has denied that claim.

Explosive device detonates at U.S. embassy in Kiev

The explosive device was thrown onto the lawn of the U.S. embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, but there were no injures, police said.

Sandy Hook hoaxer sentenced for threats to victim's dad

A woman who claimed the deadly Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax will go to prison for threatening a 6-year-old victim's father.

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law jailed over hacking

Gordon Ramsay’s father-in-law was sentenced for hacking into the celebrity chef’s computers to steal personal and financial information.

Take a peek at new 'Super Nintendo World' theme park

Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan have released a video showing what the new “ Super Nintendo World ” theme park in Japan will look like when it opens in time for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Only 1 woman is on 100 highest-paid athletes list

Tennis star Serena Williams is the only woman who made Forbes’ list this year.

Ravens remember people who wronged them: study

The birds remember the faces of humans who have betrayed them for at least a month, according to a new study .

Powerball jackpot swells to $435 million

A $435 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Saturday after no one claimed the top prize in Wednesday’s drawing.

The Afternoon Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Afternoon Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .