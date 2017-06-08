The United Kingdom Goes to the Polls

The United Kingdom voted Thursday in a general election that will determine the country’s bearing as it prepares to leave the European Union.

The main contest is between the Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Theresa May , who has staked her campaign on a promise of stability and consistency, and the opposition Labour Party of Jeremy Corbyn , a self-described socialist who commands a popular following among young liberals but not so much among his fellow lawmakers.

The race has focused not on Britain’s looming departure from the E.U., but on the differing roles of the state presented by the two main parties. The Conservative Party would not slash at the state but focus on “ the good that government can do ”; it proposes a more genuine meritocracy on access to education and work, and to intervene to make the energy industry more competitive.

The Labour Party, however, would dramatically increase public spending and re-nationalize the rail, energy and water industries, while hiking taxes on high earners and corporations — creating a “ country where we invest our wealth to give everyone the best chance. ”

The centrist Liberal Democrats, traditionally Britain’s third party, is attempting to rebuild a severely diminished parliamentary presence by focusing on opposition to Brexit , while the Scottish National Party is hoping to maintain its grip north of the border in hopes of a second independence referendum. The United Kingdom Independence Party, whose advocacy helped create the conditions for the 2016 ‘Brexit’ vote, is not expected to win a single parliamentary seat.

May called the election in April, only two years after Britain gave her Conservative Party a parliamentary majority under David Cameron in 2015. Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in June 2016 prompted Cameron to tender his resignation, and May took over leadership of the party and the country the following month.

Nine months into her unelected premiership, May decided she needed a mandate — ostensibly so she could go into ‘Brexit’ negotiations with the country behind her. The unspoken factor were the many opinion polls suggesting the Conservatives, or “Tories,” might win a record landslide over a weakened Labour Party opposition .

But as TIME has reported , the election campaign has instead strengthened the Labour Party and in particular its leftist leader, who is widely considered to have run a strong and effective campaign.

The same cannot be said for May . She was forced into a humiliating U-turn on a policy to make people contribute more to the cost of their social care only hours after releasing her manifesto. She was also criticized for a stilted and overcautious media strategy – especially when she refused to attend a televised debate with other party leaders, after Corbyn decided at the last minute to take part.

The race had to be halted, twice, after terrorist attacks in the cities of Manchester and London, and the focus shifted to national security. A former Home Secretary who oversaw policing and security, May promised stronger action to tackle counter-extremism. Corbyn called for her resignation over funding cuts to the police.

But the attacks didn’t change the course of the race. Since the Prime Minister called the election, her polling lead has dropped from 20 points to just 7, according to the Financial Times . A YouGov analysis on May 30 even predicted she would finish short of an overall parliamentary majority. May's Tories would then have to either enter into a coalition with another party or — more likely — try to form a minority government.

That remains an outside possibility, but Brits will soon find out the outcome — polls shut at 10pm local time (5pm ET), and an exit poll will give a preliminary idea of how the country has voted.