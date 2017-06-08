Politics
Watch Live: President Trump's Lawyer Marc Kasowitz Speaks Following James Comey's Testimony

Aric Jenkins
12:34 PM ET

President Donald Trump's outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz, will deliver an on-camera statement following former FBI Director James Comey's high-profile testimony earlier Thursday.

Comey testified before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee about his interactions with Trump following the election and throughout the beginning of his presidency before he abruptly fired Comey, who was leading the Russia probe into the Trump Administration's alleged ties to Russia, last month.

At Thursday's hearing, Comey said that he took notes of his meetings with Trump because he was "honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting."

A day earlier, Kasowitz indicated that Trump is not worried about Comey's testimony.

“The president is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russia probe,” Kasowitz wrote in a statement. “The president feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda."

Watch Kasowitz's statement, which is slated to begin following the Comey hearing, above.

