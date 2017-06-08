Politics
Congress

Paul Ryan Said President Trump Is 'Learning as He Goes' About FBI Independence

Associated Press
12:23 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump is "learning as he goes" about government and probably did not fully understand the protocols that keep the FBI separate from the president.

Ryan was asked about ousted FBI Director James Comey's account that Trump pushed him to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey is testifying in the Senate that the request made him uncomfortable and spurred him to write detailed memos of his conversations with Trump.

Ryan said he had not been watching the hearings. But he said Ryan said the FBI needs to independent and "the president is new at this."

He later added, "He's learning as he goes."

Ryan said Trump is probably frustrated that speculation has swirled around him even after being told by Comey three times that he was not directly under investigation.

