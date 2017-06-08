President Trump Isn't Tweeting About James Comey Yet. But His Son Is

President Donald Trump stayed mum on Twitter during former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated testimony before Congress on Thursday —.but the President's eldest son certainly didn't.

Throughout Comey's testimony, which started at 10 a.m. Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to defend his father and his Administration — pointing out what he called "partisan nonsense" and flaws he saw in the ousted FBI director's assertions.

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear 'I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job' - Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! - Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he 'orders or tells' you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means - Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Trump Jr.'s first tweets focused on his father's conversation with Comey. In his testimony, Comey said Trump asked the former FBI director to halt his investigation into embattled National Security Adviser Michael Flynn , who resigned in February. Trump Jr. slammed the "Flynn stuff" as "BS" and "very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction."

During his testimony, the Senate Intelligence Committee asked Comey whether he believed Trump had obstructed justice . Comey did not detail his judgment of Trump's intent, but said he is "sure" the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election will look into whether or not he did.

"I don't think it's for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct," Comey said. "I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that's a conclusion I'm sure the special counsel will work towards to try to understand what the intention was there and whether that's an offense."

Trump Jr. also criticized Comey's disclosure that he had asked a friend to leak the details of an unclassified memo of his conversations with Trump to the press.

Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke? - Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Like his father, Trump Jr. frequently uses Twitter to comment on politics and reactions to policies implemented by the Trump Administration.