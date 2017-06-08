"Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

“Bill Clinton must be laughing his a– off,” Jimmy Kimmel laughed as he read through some of the highlights from former F.B.I. director James Comey’s statement to the Senate on Jimmy Kimmel Live .

One of the late-night host’s favorite parts was a segment describing a dinner invite from President Donald Trump. “He had called me at lunchtime that day and invited me to dinner that night, saying he was going to invite my whole family, but decided to have just me this time, with the whole family coming the next time,” the statement read. “It was unclear from the conversation who else would be at the dinner, although I assumed there would be others. It turned out to be just the two of us.”

“It’s starting to read like Chapter 1 of Fifty Shades of Orange , right? Very sexual,” Kimmel joked.

Comey, whom Trump fired last month, will testify in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing regarding possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. “Can you imagine getting fired and then the next thing you know you get to trash talk your boss in front of the whole world?” Kimmel said.

Stephen Colbert also tackled Comey’s remarks on The Late Show Wednesday night. “Basically, Comey treated Trump like the T. rex in Jurassic Park ,” he said, adding, “It makes sense — they both have the same size hands.”

