Peechaya Burroughs for TIME
this week in health

This Week in Health: Why Weight Training Is So Good For You

Alexandra Sifferlin
11:41 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

This week brought good news about strength training: you don't need to be a bodybuilder to reap the many benefits of weight lifting, according to new research. Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

Why weight training is so good for you

metal-weights-3-fitness-exercise-strength-health-betterment-body-image-motto-stock Molly Cranna for TIME 

For lifelong strength and longevity, weight training may be the best kind of exercise out there. Luckily, you don't have to lift a lot to gain a lot.

The new way to prevent anxiety in kids

Kids at risk for anxiety—and their parents—may benefit from a new type of therapy.

The truth about weight gain and pregnancy

Getty Images 

A new study looks at what happens when pregnant women gain too much weight and too little. The bottom line from one expert: you should "mostly chill out."

Why friends may be more important than family

Friendships in older age are particularly important, perhaps because those relationships have stood the test of time, according to a new study. Often, people enjoy spending time with friends more than they do family.

You really shouldn't hug chickens

Hugging, kissing or snuggling chickens and other birds could lead to salmonella infections, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

You Asked: What’s the best way to lose 5 pounds fast?

Broken scales. Getty Images 

For a weight loss diet with immediate results, ditch sodium and processed carbs. You'll likely see results in just a couple weeks.

Why sleeping in may be dangerous

Beware the snooze button: sleeping in on the weekends may contribute to worse moods and even heart disease.

Why is yawning contagious?

golden-retriever-dog-yawn Getty Images 

The phenomenon of contagious yawning doesn't mean you need more sleep. But it might signal that you're attuned to the emotions of others.

This is when babies should start sleeping on their own

A new study questions current guidelines about when parents should let infants start sleeping on their own.

Follow TIME