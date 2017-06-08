Wonder Woman is here to slay. Not only is the superhero blockbuster a box-office hit, breaking records in its debut weekend, but also it has officially nabbed the crown for most-tweeted-about movie of the year so far in the United States.

With more than 2.19 million tweets (and counting) associated with the film according to Twitter, it steals the thunder from previous titleholders La La Land and Beauty and the Beast , both musicals which now sit at second and third place respectively for their popularity on the platform.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as superhuman Diana Prince and Chris Pine as her normal-guy foil, Wonder Woman 's success has been a long time coming. This is the first time the iconic DC comics character has gotten her own silver screen vehicle, 76 years after her first appearance . A number of hype factors contributed to her domination of Twitter conversation: the record-breaking box office numbers (the highest recorded for a female director); Gal Gadot's breakthrough performance; and the heated anticipation for a female-led film to compete against the male-dominated superhero landscape, which is littered with critically-panned attempts. It's also riding high with a 93% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, too.