Donald Trump And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Hold Joint News Conf.
President Donald Trump at the White House on April 12, 2017. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
White House

President Trump Will Dispute He Asked James Comey for Loyalty

Associated Press
10:21 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump will dispute key parts of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

That's according to a person close to the president's legal team.

The person says the president disputes Comey's claim that he asked him for loyalty. Trump also disputes Comey's account of a conversation about the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

The person demanded anonymity because the person is not authorized to be named in a discussion about legal strategy.

Follow TIME