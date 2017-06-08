President Trump Will Dispute He Asked James Comey for Loyalty

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump will dispute key parts of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.
That's according to a person close to the president's legal team.
The person says the president disputes Comey's claim that he asked him for loyalty. Trump also disputes Comey's account of a conversation about the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.
The person demanded anonymity because the person is not authorized to be named in a discussion about legal strategy.