Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Video GamesThe 'Super Nintendo World' Theme Park Looks As Trippy As We Hoped
Barack ObamaMichelle Obama Says No One Noticed That Barack Obama Wore the Same Tuxedo for Eight Years
President Obama Hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping For State Visit
animalsRavens Remember People Who Have Wronged Them, Study Says
A raven is seen at the Tower of London, Thursday, October 20
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Reads Between the Lines of 'Weird Stuff' in James Comey's Statement
celebrities

'I'm Not Buddha.' Katy Perry Has a Lot More to Say About Her Feud With Taylor Swift

Cady Lang
10:53 AM ET

Katy Perry isn't finished spilling the gossip on her feud with Taylor Swift. The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, who just performed at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert, recently opened up about the beef on a buzzy episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden where she revealed that the origins of the feud were backup dancers.

In an interview with NME ahead of the release of her album Witness, Perry still had plenty more to say about the beef, starting with why she chose to talk about it at all.

"Well, [Late Late Show host] James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe," Perry said. "No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth.”

For Perry, it was important to speak up about the situation.

"I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me," she said. "I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!"

The feud between the pop princesses began over a disagreement about backup dancers. Swift later hired Perry's longtime collaborator Max Martin to help write "Bad Blood," the quintessential song about frenemies that's long been associated with Swift and Perry's feud. Perry told NME that while some including Perry felt the song was a shot at the Firework singer, she didn't feel a need to interfere with this move.

"I can’t speak for [Max], but he didn’t know [who ‘Bad Blood’ was about],” she said. “I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices... I’m not his mother."

Tomorrow's NME magazine: we meet Katy Perry, the world's most famous woman

A post shared by NME (@nmemagazine) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME