Five Best Ideas

Why Cities Need Their Own Foreign Policies

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Why cities need their own foreign policies.

By Ivo Daalder in Politico

2. Do ethics have a place in business schools?

By Rick Paulas in Pacific Standard

3. The only language we should be using to talk to extraterrestrial life is math.

By Leonard David in Space.com

4. In 2020, the Democratic party should encourage everybody to run for president. Here’s why.

By Paul Waldman in the Week

5. Here’s how public policy can get older Americans connected to technology.

By Nicol Turner-Lee at Brookings Institution

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
