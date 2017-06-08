Powerball Jackpot Swells to $435 Million

Saturday's Powerball jackpot shot to $435 million after nobody won the top prize in Wednesday's drawing.

That means the cash payout for the winner would be $273.1 million (though with a hefty tax bill ). The five winning numbers and additional Powerball number will be drawn at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday .

This prize matches the $435 million jackpot somebody in Indiana won in February, when it was the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot ever won. Four people did match five numbers (without the Powerball number) in Wednesday's drawing, all taking in prizes worth at least $1 million.

It's a massive payout for a $2 ticket, but the 1 in 292,201,338 odds of winning the jackpot are slim, to say the least.