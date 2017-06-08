MetroCards have just gained the power of library cards.
Three libraries in New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Transit Wireless — which provides internet access in subway stations — just debuted a new project called Subway Library, which will allow commuters to read hundreds of e-books, short stories and more for free, according to a blog post by the New York Public Library.
Lucky subway riders traveling on the E and F lines might also stumble onto one train decorated to resemble the NYPL's Rose Main Reading Room.
With all the recent track construction on the New York subway system, at least commuters will have something to read if they get stuck underground.