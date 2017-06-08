U.S.
Search
Sign In
PowerballPowerball Jackpot Swells to $435 Million
powerball jackpot 435 million drawing
White HousePresident Trump Will Dispute He Asked James Comey for Loyalty
Donald Trump And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Hold Joint News Conf.
broadwayHere's Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 Tony Awards
Video GamesThis New Lord of the Rings Game Looks Even Crazier Than the Last
Middle Earth Shadow of War
Commuting to Manhattan
E train arrives at World Trade Center subway station . Eileen O'Donnell Photography LLC#90305—flickr Editorial/Getty Images
New York

This New Project Is Turning the New York City Subway Into a Mobile Library

TIME
10:15 AM ET

MetroCards have just gained the power of library cards.

Three libraries in New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Transit Wireless — which provides internet access in subway stations — just debuted a new project called Subway Library, which will allow commuters to read hundreds of e-books, short stories and more for free, according to a blog post by the New York Public Library.

Lucky subway riders traveling on the E and F lines might also stumble onto one train decorated to resemble the NYPL's Rose Main Reading Room.

With all the recent track construction on the New York subway system, at least commuters will have something to read if they get stuck underground.

We're excited to announce the launch of #SubwayLibrary, a new initiative between @nypl @bklynlibrary @queenslibrary @twwifi that provides subway riders in New York City with free access to hundreds of e-books and excerpts all ready to read on the train! All you have to do is connect to the free TransitWirelessWiFi while in an underground subway station and click on the SubwayLibrary.com prompt to start reading from a large selection of titles. Also look for this specially wrapped "library train," with the interior wrapped to look like our Rose Main Reading Room running on the E and F lines - riders who post a photo with the library train or a Subway Library poster using the hashtag #SubwayLibrary and tag @TWWiFi on Instagram or Twitter will be automatically entered to win prizes. 📚🚇

A post shared by The New York Public Library (@nypl) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME