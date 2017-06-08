This New Project Is Turning the New York City Subway Into a Mobile Library

MetroCards have just gained the power of library cards.

Three libraries in New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Transit Wireless — which provides internet access in subway stations — just debuted a new project called Subway Library, which will allow commuters to read hundreds of e-books, short stories and more for free, according to a blog post by the New York Public Library .

Lucky subway riders traveling on the E and F lines might also stumble onto one train decorated to resemble the NYPL's Rose Main Reading Room.

With all the recent track construction on the New York subway system , at least commuters will have something to read if they get stuck underground.