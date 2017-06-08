All Eyes on Comey

All eyes are on Capitol Hill Thursday as former FBI Director Jim Comey is testifying on his conversations with President Donald Trump in advance of his firing less than a month ago. In what is the most-anticipated political moment in ages, Comey is set to testify about what he interpreted to be Trump's efforts to try to influence the investigation of former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and of Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. He will also detail Trump's request for personal loyalty—all of which are considered at least improper, and at worst, approaching obstruction of justice. Bars in DC are playing drinking games, Trump may or may not live-tweet, and we'll have the latest on Time.com throughout the day.

The GOP is working to discredit Comey, casting him as a serial fabulist. "James Comey Plays Fast And Loose With The Truth," one opposition research document distributed to reporters was titled. Teams of researchers and communicators are preparing to attack Comey and defend the president, who believes he has been vindicated Comey's comments in his prepared testimony that he informed the president that he was not the personal subject of an investigation. But there are many unanswered and troubling questions about the president's role.

A trial for Trump. The test for the nation. And a striking moment in American political history.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

President Trump Faces a Moment of Truth as Comey Testifies

The White House—and the nation—await his testimony [TIME]

Donald Trump’s Loyalty Pledge for the FBI Challenges the Nation

TIME's Massimo Calabresi on Comey's revelations

The Suite of Power

TIME's Alex Altman on why Donald Trump's Washington hotel is the capital's new swamp

Legal Experts Say Trump Comments Inappropriate, Maybe Worse

A test for the president [Associated Press]

Comey’s Political Shrewdness Is on Display in Tussle With Trump

Meticulous notes and savvy timing [New York Times]

Trump on Iran Attacks: Countries That Sponsor Terrorism ‘Risk Falling Victim’ to It

The president’s statement didn’t condemn the attacks [Wall Street Journal]

Politics Newsletter Sign up to receive the day’s top political stories. View Sample SIGN UP NOW

Sound Off

"He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia…” — Comey in his prepared testimony

"I can't imagine the president not standing by his own statement" on not asking Comey to drop Flynn investigation. — White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders

Bits and Bites

Congressman-Elect Greg Gianforte Has Apologized for 'Body Slamming' a Reporter [TIME]

Rick Perry Sees 'Opportunities' to Cooperate With China on Clean Energy [Associated Press]

Paul Ryan: It Was 'Obviously' Inappropriate for President Trump to Ask James Comey for Loyalty [TIME]

Melania Trump set to make her D.C. move next week [Politico]

Republican political operatives want to sell the dark arts of opposition research to tech companies [Recode]