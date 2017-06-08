Ariana Grande wipes away a tear as she performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Ariana Grande wipes away a tear as she performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Photograph by Kevin Mazur—Getty/One Love Manchester

Ariana Grande has returned to the stage in Paris after postponing her Dangerous Woman world tour following the terrorist attack at her Manchester show.

The singer posted about her return on Instagram Wednesday, captioning a photo of the Eiffel Tower with, "First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."

After the show, she took to Instagram again, posting, "Merci, Paris ♡ Je t’aime Grateful to be back."

Grande performed a benefit concert for the victims of the terror attack on Sunday. The show, titled "One Love Manchester," featured Grande and other performers at Old Trafford.

First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. ☁️ ♡ 🙏🏼 Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you. A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

The attack at Grande's Manchester show on May 22 left 22 people dead and more injured.