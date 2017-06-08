Roads? Where We're Going ...

UBER

The transportation company is planning to test a program called Uber Elevate, an on-demand network of vertical-takeoff-and-landing electric air taxis for urban areas, as early as 2020.

KITTY HAWK

A Silicon Valley company backed by Google co-founder Larry Page is working on the Kitty Hawk Flyer, an electric aircraft designed to operate over water and doesn't require a pilot's license to fly.

AEROMOBIL

Slovakian company AeroMobil's roughly $1.2 million flying car will begin shipping in 2020. The gas-powered vehicle can be used on the road and in the air, and can fly from London to Paris in one hour.