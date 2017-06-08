This Just In

A roundup of new and noteworthy insights from the week’s most talked-about studies:

1 INSTAGRAM IS THE MOST STRESS-INDUCING SOCIAL NETWORK

After surveying nearly 1,500 young people about their social-media use, the United Kingdom’s Royal Society for Public Health found that Instagram was the worst platform for their health and well-being, associated with bullying, sleep loss, body-image issues, anxiety and a fear of missing out.

2 IT’S FINE TO WASH YOUR HANDS IN COLD WATER

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A small study in the Journal of Food Protection found that washing hands in cold, lukewarm and hot water removed bacteria equally well, despite the fact that hot water is commonly believed to be better at killing germs.

3 YOU DON’T NEED MUCH EXERCISE TO FEEL BETTER

A study in the Journal of Health Psychology found that light physical activity (like strolling) was associated with the greatest emotional benefits, over high-intensity workouts.

–Julia Zorthian

Write to Julia Zorthian at julia.zorthian@time.com.

This appears in the June 19, 2017 issue of TIME.