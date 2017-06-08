U.S.
President Trump Departs White House En Route To Cincinnati, Ohio
U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House June 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Win McNamee—Getty Images
president trump

The Suite of Power

Alex Altman
7:13 AM ET

At the bar of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, you can order a crystal spoonful of Hungarian wine for $140. Cocktails run from $23 for a gin and tonic to $100 for a vodka concoction with raw oysters and caviar. There's a seafood pyramid called "the Trump Tower" that costs $120, or you can hit BLT Prime, a restaurant where the $59 salt-aged Kansas City strip steak comes with a long-shot chance of seeing the President sitting nearby. It's the only restaurant in town where he has dined.

If the urge to shop strikes, there's a Brioni boutique in one corner that offers the same Italian suits the President favors, starting at a few thousand a pop. Downstairs, a 90-minute couples massage at the Spa by Ivanka Trump will set you back $460--roughly the rack rate for a recent night in a standard room, where the Trump brand adorns everything from the shampoo bottles to the wine in the minibar.

