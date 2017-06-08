Science
Aviation

The Cheap(er) Private Jet

Alex Fitzpatrick
6:31 AM ET

Private-jet ownership has long been the domain of the ultrawealthy, with costs running into the tens of millions of dollars even before the crew and fuel are factored in. A new jet from aircraftmaker Cirrus could change that.

Starting at just under $2 million, the Cirrus Vision Jet is a single-engine private jet designed to be flown by its owner, not a professional pilot, with some training and an assist from advanced computer systems. And if there's an emergency, a special parachute system can carry the jet to a gentle touchdown. "It is truly by design a personal transportation machine," says Dave Rathbun, the jet's chief engineer.

