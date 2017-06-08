History
Search
Sign In
president trumpTrump Overseas
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SENATE
BooksThe Perks of Being Weird In the Workplace
TIME Magazine default image
ReligionThe God Squad: The Next Generation of Catholic Priests
the-god-squad-ryan-pfluger-young-priest
russiaPutin’s Children: The Generation Born Under Russia’s President
putin-children-antic2adcorruption-protests-across-country
Hands holding American flag
Brand New Images/Getty Images
USA

The Birth of America's Flag Obsession

Olivia B. Waxman
6:56 AM ET

Flag day might officially be on June 14, but for many Americans it's a year-round celebration. Look no further than the countless hats, towels, bumper stickers and other paraphernalia that have been emblazoned with Stars and Stripes; recently, one Omaha teen made headlines for creating a flag out of more than 680,000 plastic bricks.

This wasn't always the case. Most Americans used to see a flag as little more than a utilitarian marker for government buildings and military outposts. After the U.S. approved its flag design in 1777, it took nearly a century for civilians to get excited about the idea.

The turning point came in 1861, when the Civil War began. Suddenly, the flag--a military symbol of the Union--gained a new level of importance. "It has been said that when the flag came down in Fort Sumter, it went up everywhere in the North--almost like magic," says Marc Leepson, author of Flag: An American Biography.

When the war ended, the flag became a symbol of the reconciliation effort. And thanks in part to advances in color printing and mass production, it increasingly began appearing on national products and advertisements. (Early flag-protection regulations were created only after its image started appearing on beer and whiskey bottles.) This groundswell of Stars and Stripes support was bolstered by the 1931 selection of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the national anthem and through the 1970s adoption of the flag lapel pin by politicians. Today that fervor shows no sign of flagging.

For more on these stories, visit time.com/history

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME