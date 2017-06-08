Trump Overseas

The President has licensed the Trump name for use on commercial and residential buildings around the globe, bringing in millions of dollars to the Trump Organization. But many of those deals face increased scrutiny with Trump in office
TRUMP TOWERS ISTANBUL
The President's company doesn't own this Turkish office and residential complex, but it allows his name to be used by owner Dogan Holding, which reportedly paid $1 million to $5 million for the rights
TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL AND TOWER PANAMA
When this 70-story hotel and condominium opened, expected licensing fees were reportedly worth $75 million
TRUMP TOWER MANILA
This $150 million residential tower, set to open this year, attracted attention after a chief executive behind the tower was named a Philippine envoy to the U.S.