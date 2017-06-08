World
Search
Sign In
IranPolice in Tehran Are Stepping Up Patrols in the Wake of Deadly Twin Terror Attacks
Attacks On Parliament And Shrine In Tehran Leave Many Dead
energyRick Perry Sees 'Opportunities' to Cooperate With China on Clean Energy
Solar Power Looks to Expand In China's Growing Cities
indonesiaThe Family of the Former Governor of Jakarta Fear He Will Be an Islamist Target While in Jail
Jakarta's current governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial
MusicKeith Urban Finds Redemption, Carrie Underwood Dominates at This Year's CMT Music Awards
2017 CMT Music Awards - Show
ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-SETTLEMENT
The barrier separating an Israeli and a Palestinian neighborhood in the West Bank, May 21, 2017. Ahmad Gharabli—AFP/Getty Images
Israel

Israel Pushes Plans for Thousands of Settlement Homes in the West Bank

Associated Press
5:02 AM ET

(JERUSALEM) — Israel has served up plans for thousands of homes across the West Bank in the first announcement of settlement construction since President Donald Trump urged a building freeze in February.

An Israeli Defense Ministry committee responsible for West Bank construction gave the green light to plans for around 3,000 homes at various stages of the approval process.

Construction is far from finalized, but it's the first major approval of plans since Trump told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back on settlements for a little bit" while Washington tries to renew peace talks.

Netanyahu's office wasn't available for comment on whether the move was cleared with Washington beforehand.

Palestinians hope to establish a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They say Israeli settlements are an obstacle to peace.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME