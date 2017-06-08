Politics
Search
Sign In
CongressPresident Trump Faces a Moment of Truth as Comey Testifies
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
VenezuelaA Teenage Protester Has Died as Violence Engulfs Venezuelan Capital
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
White HousePoll: 61% of Americans Think President Trump Fired James Comey to Protect Himself
President Trump Hosts The Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers And
North KoreaNorth Korea Fires Several Short-Range Missiles, South Korea Says
north-korea-propaganda-video
Congress

Congressman-Elect Greg Gianforte Has Apologized for 'Body Slamming' a Reporter

Kevin Lui
Jun 07, 2017

Greg Gianforte, the Montana Republican elected last month to the state's open House seat following a physical brawl with journalist Ben Jacobs, has apologized over the incident and pledged to give $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

"I write to express my sincere apology for my conduct on the evening of May 24," Gianforte wrote in an email to Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, which first reported on Gianforte's attempt to reconcile. He was alleged to have "body-slammed" Jacobs and broken his glasses after being asked about his stance on healthcare.

"My physical response to your legitimate question was unprofessional, unacceptable, and unlawful," he wrote, adding that his interaction with Jacobs didn't meet the "high standard" someone in his position should be held to.

"Notwithstanding anyone's statements to the contrary, you did not initiate any physical contact with me, and I had no right to assault you," Gianforte continued. "I take full responsibility."

The Congressman-elect added in his apology that his donation to CPJ comes "in the hope that perhaps some good can come of these events."

Jacobs said in a statement that he fully accepted Gianforte's apology, the Guardian reports. “I hope the constructive resolution of this incident reinforces for all the importance of respecting the freedom of the press and the first amendment and encourages more civil and thoughtful discourse in our country,” Jacobs said.

Gianforte currently faces a misdemeanor assault charge over the incident.

[Guardian]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME