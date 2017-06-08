The U.K. heads to the polls Thursday for a snap general election , and Google users looking up last-minute info may have noticed something different — a new Doodle marking the occasion with an illustration of a ballot box.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called for the election in April. Although Britons had voted in the government two years earlier and May had promised not to call an early vote, polls suggested that her Conservative Party could widen their parliamentary majority significantly from expedited elections.

Over weeks of campaigning, however, the Conservatives' lead over the opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn has tapered down considerably, making outcomes harder to predict .

The general election will be a first for May, who replaced David Cameron as the Conservative leader and Prime Minister after he stepped down in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.

Also running are the pro-independence Scottish Nationalist Party, keen to maintain their position as the third-largest party in the House of Commons, and the Liberal Democrats.

Campaigning was interrupted twice by terrorist attacks in Manchester and London , which brought security issues to the forefront of the national debate.