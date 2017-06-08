World
Search
Sign In
White HousePoll: 61% of Americans Think President Trump Fired James Comey to Protect Himself
President Trump Hosts The Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers And
North KoreaNorth Korea Fires Several Short-Range Missiles, South Korea Says
north-korea-propaganda-video
United KingdomGordon Ramsay's Father-in-Law Jailed for Hacking Celebrity Chef's Computers
AOL Build Speaker Series - Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Mobile Game
James ComeyPaul Ryan: It Was 'Obviously' Inappropriate for President Trump to Ask James Comey for Loyalty
House Speaker Paul Ryan Holds Weekly News Conference
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
An opposition activist hurls a Molotov cocktail at riot police during clashes in Caracas on June 7, 2017. Luis Robayo—AFP/Getty Images
Venezuela

A Teenage Protester Has Died as Violence Engulfs Venezuelan Capital

Andrew Cawthorne / Reuters
Jun 07, 2017

(CARACAS) - A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas on Wednesday, taking the death toll from unrest since April to at least 66.

The government said Neomar Lander died when a homemade mortar exploded in his hands while hundreds of youths faced off with National Guard troops in the Venezuelan capital.

Opposition lawmakers, however, said he was killed by a tear gas canister fired straight at him. The state prosecutor's office announced a probe, without giving details.

A Reuters photographer saw a young man, assumed to be Lander, lying bloodied and motionless on the street, receiving emergency first aid.

At least 66 people have died, with victims including government and opposition supporters, bystanders and members of the security forces, since demonstrations began against President Nicolas Maduro more than two months ago.

Each side blames the other for the violence.

Critics denounce Maduro as a repressive dictator, and are demanding general elections, foreign humanitarian aid, freedom for hundreds of jailed activists, and autonomy for the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

"We mustn't let fear intimidate us, let's stay in the streets to fight for all Venezuelans' future," said opposition lawmaker Miguel Pizarro, weeping at a news conference as he described seeing Lander's death.

"Soon we will able to say these were the last, dark days of the dicatorship."

Maduro, 54, calls his foes violent right-wing "fascist" conspirators seeking a coup similar to the short-lived 2002 toppling of his predecessor Hugo Chavez.

"This is criminal terrorism, and we must reject it," Maduro told supporters in a speech carried on state TV, comparing his foes to Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Augusto Pinochet.

Economic crisis

In the worst turmoil of Maduro's turbulent four-year rule, thousands of people have been injured and arrested in recent weeks. Protesters are also complaining about hunger and shortages during a brutal economic crisis in the OPEC nation.

In Caracas on Wednesday, security forces using armored vehicles, water cannons and tear gas blocked opposition supporters from marching to the national election board's headquarters, sparking clashes around the city.

Masked youths with homemade shields hurled stones and Molotov cocktails, and set up burning roadblocks, while businesses and schools closed, and residents ran for cover.

Among hundreds of injuries reported in Caracas and other cities, the government highlighted the case of two National Guard soldiers wounded by gunshots when they were clearing a barricade in the El Paraiso district of the capital.

Seeking to keep the pressure on Maduro, the opposition announced further upcoming activities including a planned censure vote against the interior minister in the National Assembly and a rally in honor of Lander on Thursday.

Maduro has sought to take the heat out of the situation by announcing the creation of a super-body called a constituent assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution, but foes say that is a sham purely designed to keep the socialists in power.

The national election board announced on Wednesday that votes for the new assembly would still go ahead on July 30, despite an opposition boycott, criticism from some within government, and a legal appeal by state prosecutor Luisa Ortega who said it threatened to "eliminate" democracy.

The pro-government Supreme Court rejected her petition in a ruling made public on Wednesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME