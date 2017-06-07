World
Search
Sign In
White HousePoll: 61% of Americans Think President Trump Fired James Comey to Protect Himself
President Trump Hosts The Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers And
North KoreaNorth Korea Fires Several Short-Range Missiles, South Korea Says
north-korea-propaganda-video
James ComeyPaul Ryan: It Was 'Obviously' Inappropriate for President Trump to Ask James Comey for Loyalty
House Speaker Paul Ryan Holds Weekly News Conference
EnvironmentLeonardo DiCaprio Is Teaming Up With the Mexican President to Save Porpoises
FRANCE-US-FILM-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-CELEBRITY
AOL Build Speaker Series - Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Mobile Game
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Chef Gordon Ramsay attends AOL Build to discuss his MasterChef Mobile Game at AOL Studios on June 22, 2016 in New York City. Daniel Zuchnik —WireImage
United Kingdom

Gordon Ramsay's Father-in-Law Jailed for Hacking Celebrity Chef's Computers

Aric Jenkins
Jun 07, 2017

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law was sentenced to six months in prison Wednesday for hacking the celebrity chef's company computers in order to steal personal and financial information.

Chris Hutcheson, 69 – the father of Ramsay’s wife, Tana — devised the scheme with his sons Adam Hutcheson, 47, and Chris Hutcheson Jr, 37, to access Ramsey's emails and financial documents, some of which were published in the now-defunct paper News of the World, according to the Guardian.

The younger Hutchesons both received suspended four-month sentences that could be dismissed if they meet the conditions of their probation.

The initial plot stemmed from a public falling out Hutcheson Sr. had with Ramsay, leading the former to conspire with his sons to infiltrate the chef's company systems nearly 2,000 times between October 2010 and March 2011, officials said.

"The whole episode of five months amounts to an unattractive and unedifying example of dirty linen being washed in public,” Judge John Bevan said in his ruling, according to the Guardian.

Neither Ramsay nor his wife appeared in court Wednesday. Prosecutor Julian Christopher said that the two families had already reconciled and did not support criminal prosecution, the Guardian reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME