Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
James ComeyPaul Ryan: It Was 'Obviously' Inappropriate for President Trump to Ask James Comey for Loyalty
House Speaker Paul Ryan Holds Weekly News Conference
nonprofitsJane Sanders Starts Group to Help Progressive Leaders
Jane O’Meara Sanders gets Senator Bernie Sanders ready for a rally in Columbia, SC on August 21st, 2015.
National SecurityReality Winner's Parents Worry President Trump Will Use Her to Send a Tough Message on Leaks
Reality Winner poses in a photo posted to her Instagram account
CourtsBill Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Stands By Her Story During Hours-Long Cross-Examination
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
FRANCE-US-FILM-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-CELEBRITY
US actor Leonardo DiCaprio at the Paris premiere of his documentary film "Before the Flood" on Oct. 17, 2016  Chrisptophe Archambault—AFP / Getty Images
Environment

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Teaming Up With the Mexican President to Save Porpoises

Associated Press
6:17 PM ET

(MEXICO CITY) — Mexico's president, its richest man and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have signed an agreement that aims to protect marine ecosystems in the upper Gulf of California where the vaquita porpoise is critically endangered.

The agreement is a collaboration between President Enrique Pena Nieto, multi-billionaire Carlos Slim and DiCaprio and will be backed by the respective foundations of Slim and DiCaprio.

The vaquita is native to the upper Gulf, but only an estimated 30 of the porpoises are left in the wild today.

The agreement sets objectives to prevent illegal fishing and gillnet use, which threaten the vaquita. It was signed at a meeting of the three men Wednesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME