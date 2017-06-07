Leonardo DiCaprio Is Teaming Up With the Mexican President to Save Porpoises

US actor Leonardo DiCaprio at the Paris premiere of his documentary film "Before the Flood" on Oct. 17, 2016 Chrisptophe Archambault—AFP / Getty Images

(MEXICO CITY) — Mexico's president, its richest man and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have signed an agreement that aims to protect marine ecosystems in the upper Gulf of California where the vaquita porpoise is critically endangered.

The agreement is a collaboration between President Enrique Pena Nieto, multi-billionaire Carlos Slim and DiCaprio and will be backed by the respective foundations of Slim and DiCaprio.

The vaquita is native to the upper Gulf, but only an estimated 30 of the porpoises are left in the wild today.

The agreement sets objectives to prevent illegal fishing and gillnet use, which threaten the vaquita. It was signed at a meeting of the three men Wednesday.