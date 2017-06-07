U.S.
Search
Sign In
ImpeachmentWhy You Should Be Skeptical About Polls on Impeaching Trump
President Trump Departs White House En Route To Cincinnati, Ohio
celebritiesWatch John Legend Lead the Choir at Chrissy Teigen's Former High School
2017 TIME 100 Gala
TexasTexas Teacher Who Said Student Was 'Most Likely to Become a Terrorist' Loses Her Job
teacher-student-named-most-likely-become-terrorist
BizarreA Thirsty Peacock Destroyed $500 Worth of Alcohol in This Liquor Store
Peacock
oregon

Portland Stabbing Suspect Jeremy Christian Said He Was 'Defending' Himself From Victim

Steven DuBois
4:34 PM ET

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — The man accused of killing two men and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he was "not guilty" Wednesday during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.

Jeremy Christian, 35, didn't enter a formal plea during his brief court appearance but said he was "not guilty of anything but defending myself against the violent aggression by Micah Fletcher!"

Fletcher was in the courtroom but said nothing to reporters and displayed no reaction as he left with his father. The 21-year-old was stabbed in the neck during the May 26 attack that killed Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche.

The stabbings shocked the liberal city and deepened worries about a series of apparent hate crimes in the region and contentious public rallies that have drawn national attention.

Prosecutors who have reviewed videos and interviews with witnesses say in court papers that Christian yelled hateful comments at two black girls, one of whom was wearing an Islamic head covering called a hijab.

When the girls moved away from Christian, he made a sudden move toward Namkai-Meche. The two got into a confrontation, prompting Fletcher to stand up.

Christian shoved Fletcher in the chest and then pulled out a knife that he concealed in his right hand, prosecutor Ryan Lufkin wrote. Fletcher pushed Christian back, causing him to stumble.

Christian asked Fletcher to "Hit me again!" as Fletcher kept telling him to get off the train.

Christian then stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and a third man who intervened, Best.

Christian was arraigned Wednesday in a 15-count indictment charging him with aggravated murder, attempted murder and other crimes. The hearing lasted about two minutes, and he's due in court again July 18.

He is being held without bail at a jail in downtown Portland.

Court officials made the hearing earlier and banned livestreaming in an effort to avoid the chaos that erupted at Christian's first court appearance.

Last week, Christian shouted, "You call it terrorism; I call it patriotism!" and spectators watching a video feed in the hallway because they could not get a seat nearly brawled with one of the suspect's supporters before turning their anger against sheriff's deputies.

Four charges in Christian's indictment stem from a confrontation Christian had with a black woman at a light-rail station a day before the killings. He hit her in the face with a bottle before she pepper-sprayed him, Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME