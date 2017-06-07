Watch John Legend Lead the Choir at Chrissy Teigen's Former High School

Chrissy Teigen , Twitter user extraordinaire and the real MVP of husband trolling , made a surprise visit to her alma mater, Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington where she grew up .

Chrissy and husband John Legend were in town as a part of his Darkness and Light tour , a tour so far that has blessed us with antics like Chrissy getting matching (temporary) tattoos with a stranger in Florida and their baby Luna throwing out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners baseball game .

According to KING5, Chrissy took John on a tour of her old stomping grounds, where he proceeded to help the choir class rehearse the song "Seasons of Love" from the musical Rent.

In addition to the choir session, Chrissy also found time to post a throwback from her time as a cheerleader at the high school.