Television

Lauren Graham on More Gilmore Girls: ‘There’s Far More Risk to Continue’

Samantha Highfill / Entertainment Weekly
2:20 PM ET

Ever since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life hit Netflix in November of 2016, Gilmore fans have been patiently waiting to find out if there’s more to the story of Lorelai and Rory (and now the next generation Gilmore). But according to a recent interview Lauren Graham gave Indiewire, it’s feeling more and more like Lorelai — and maybe even acting — isn’t her focus right now.

“Just as an experience, it was kind of perfect,” Graham said of working on the revival. “I always said, while we were doing it, that I couldn’t see more episodes in that form. Five years from now do you have A Very Gilmore Christmas? Maybe, but there’s no reason anymore except enjoyment. And, actually, I think there’s far more risk to continue — you run the risk of disappointing people.”

Speaking more generally to her time as an actor, Graham said, “I kind of got what I wanted out of this, out of being an actor, and now I’m actually just as interested in helping somebody else have that, whether through directing or producing.”

For now, Graham said that writing gives her a satisfaction that is “very new and refreshing. What’s satisfying to me has changed, so now I like to be part of the creative process, not just get a script and go do it.” Although she isn’t making any declarative statements about what’s next in her career, it should come as no surprise that Graham enjoys writing. She’s written two books — 2013’s Someday, Someday, Maybe and 2016’s Talking As Fast As I Can — and she’s currently adapting The Royal We with her Parenthood co-star Mae Whitman, for which Graham will write the script. Earlier this week, she secured the rights to Jennifer E. Smith’s Windfall, which she intends to adapt into a screenplay as well.“I’m just devoted to storytelling, and I don’t care as much if I’m in it anymore,” Graham said. “I’d be just as happy to write it.”

Head to Indiewire for the full interview.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

