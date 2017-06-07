Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
climate changeMayors of Pittsburgh and Paris Say They Have Their Own Climate Deal
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-ENVIRONMENT
Iran5 Suspects Detained After Twin Attacks in Tehran
Attacks at Iranian parliament, Khomeini shrine
ArchaeologyNew Fossils Indicate People Have Been Around Way Longer Than We Thought
Science Earliest Human
virtual assistantsHere's What Amazon Thinks About Apple's New Echo Rival
Keynote Address Opens Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
March For Truth Sends A Message: Investigate Trump!
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: A dog is carried in a bag as several thousand people came out to take part in the March for Truth Sends a Message, Investigate Trump rally near the Washington Monument on June 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MoveOn.org) Tasos Katopodis—Getty Images for MoveOn.org
animals

Resourceful Dogs Try to Sidestep Subway Ban By Riding in Bags

Raisa Bruner
3:51 PM ET

New York City's subway system arouses strong emotions.

One of those topics raising strong feelings is that animals — other than support or law enforcement ones — are officially banned. The exception? According to the MTA's site, if the animal can be brought by its owner "enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers" then it, too, can ride through New York's subterranean alleys.

New Yorkers are nothing if not an inventive people, however, so naturally they discovered a workaround for this pesky rule. Pet owners are trying a simple solution: just find big bags — and teach their pets how to sit in them.

It's not without precedent, but lately, Twitter has been flooded with images of dogs hanging out in bags, from giant blue IKEA shopping bags to canvas tote bags, suitcases, hiking backpacks, and more. Just goes to show: man's best friend simply cannot be separated from the subway-riding citizenry. Take a look at the ways people are bringing their furry friends along for the ride, below.

https://twitter.com/meanboysclub/status/872135361220235268

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME