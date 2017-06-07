WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: A dog is carried in a bag as several thousand people came out to take part in the March for Truth Sends a Message, Investigate Trump rally near the Washington Monument on June 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

New York City's subway system arouses strong emotions.

One of those topics raising strong feelings is that animals — other than support or law enforcement ones — are officially banned. The exception? According to the MTA's site, if the animal can be brought by its owner "enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers" then it, too, can ride through New York's subterranean alleys.

New Yorkers are nothing if not an inventive people, however, so naturally they discovered a workaround for this pesky rule. Pet owners are trying a simple solution: just find big bags — and teach their pets how to sit in them.

It's not without precedent, but lately, Twitter has been flooded with images of dogs hanging out in bags, from giant blue IKEA shopping bags to canvas tote bags, suitcases, hiking backpacks, and more. Just goes to show: man's best friend simply cannot be separated from the subway-riding citizenry. Take a look at the ways people are bringing their furry friends along for the ride, below.

My favorite picture EVER of someone bringing a dog 'in a bag' on the subway 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4PTUNofv68 - Pamela (@PamelasRageLove) June 7, 2017

