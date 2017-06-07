Politics
Search
Sign In
James ComeyRead James Comey's Opening Statement Describing His Awkward Interactions With President Trump
President Trump Hosts The Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers And First Responders Reception At The White House
United KingdomHow Your Favorite British Celebrities are Voting in the U.K.'s General Election
rowling-ahmed-styles
United KingdomHow Labour's Jeremy Corbyn Can Win by Losing the U.K. Election
BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-LABOUR
AviationA Myanmar Plane Carrying 120 People Is Missing
Military plane disappears from the radars while flying over the Andaman Sea
White House

President Trump's Approval Rating Hit Another New Low

Mahita Gajanan
1:57 PM ET

President Donald Trump's approval rating has sunk to a new low at 34%, according to a recent poll.

According to a poll by Quinnipiac University, 34% of voters approve of Trump, while 57% disapprove, a dip from the university's previous survey on May 24, which found that the President had a 37% approval rating. The latest poll results are Trump's lowest scores so far — in April, he hovered around 35% approval, according to Quinnipiac.

The poll found that 31% of voters think Trump did something illegal in his relationship with Russia, while 29% say that the president did something unethical, not illegal. About 32% of voters think Trump did nothing wrong. A majority of voters see Trump's general relationship with Russia as concerning — 68% said they are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned," while 54% said he is too friendly with the country.

Quinnipiac University polled 1,361 voters from May 31 to June 6. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME