Christopher Wray speaks at a press conference at the Justice Dept. in Washington, on Jan 12, 2005. Lawrence Jackson—AP

Trump announces pick for FBI director

President Donald Trump has tapped Christopher Wray , a former assistant attorney general and current criminal defense lawyer, to be the new leader of the FBI. Wray oversaw the Justice Department's criminal division under President George W. Bush and represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal.

Twin attacks in Iran leave 12 dead

At least 12 people were killed and more than 40 were injured after a group of attackers launched an assault on Iran’s parliament and a shrine. ISIS claimed responsibility for the siege.

Intelligence chiefs say they weren't 'pressured' by Trump

Speaking at a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said he has "never been pressured" to intervene in an ongoing federal investigation. National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers shared the same sentiment.

Fixing cracked iPhone screen is about to get easier

Apple said it is installing machines meant to fix shattered iPhone screens in about 400 repair centers across the world, Reuters first reported.

These are the best places to travel in June

Looking to get away this month? Visit Kaua’i in Hawaii, considered one of the best islands in the world, or one of these other picks .

Man gets struck by lightning from his office desk

A New York man survived after he was struck by lightning while sitting at his office desk. The bolt moved through a light switch.

Tuna found contaminated with hepatitis A

A fish company has recalled its frozen tuna steaks that tested positive for hepatitis A, which can lead to liver disease.

Electric cars doubled on the world’s roads last year

The number of electric cars on roads throughout the world doubled in 2016 to 2 million.

