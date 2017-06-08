U.S.
hillary clinton

Watch Live: Hillary Clinton Delivers Medgar Evers Commencement Address

Lisa Marie Segarra
6:00 AM ET

Hillary Clinton will serve as the keynote speaker for Medgar Evers College's 2017 commencement ceremony.

"We are absolutely delighted and honored that Secretary Clinton will grace our stage at our 46th commencement," said Medgar Evers College President Rudolph F. Crew in a statement. "She has had an outstanding career as a public servant, breaker of barriers, and champion of many good causes. We are eager to have her share with our MEC family and their families and friends the wisdom gained during her remarkable journey."

Myrlie Evers-Williams, Medgar Evers' widow, will introduce Clinton. Evers-Williams, who is friends with Clinton, also attended Brooklyn College's commencement in 2015 to accept a posthumous doctorate on behalf of her late husband and NAACP activist Medgar Evers.

You can watch the commencement address starting at 9 a.m. in the video below.

Medgar Evers College 2017 Commencement

