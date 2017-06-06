EnvironmentThis Marine Biologist Has a Message for Climate Change Deniers: 'Get Over It'
Dr. Sylvia Earle
Portrait Of Medgar Evers
Grease
Father and son playing musical instruments
Television

Travel to Westeros This Summer Thanks to This Game of Thrones-Themed Bar

Shirley Li / Entertainment Weekly
12:11 PM ET

This summer, you’ll get a chance to do as Tyrion does — drink and know things — if you can make it to Washington, D.C.

Ahead of the debut of Game of Thrones’ seventh season, the D.C.-based Drink Company is hosting a pop-up bar offering an Iron Throne, Thrones-themed cocktails and beer, and rooms decorated for different regions of Westeros and Essos.

On the menu are signature cocktails, including the Ironborn-inspired “What Is Dead May Never Die,” Tyrion’s likely (or not?) favorite “The Imp’s Delight,” and sure-to-make-you-roar “The Lannisters Send Their Regards,” as well as Ommegang Brewery’s “Bend the Knee” beer for anyone hoping to show their respect to lords and ladies with a little booze.

The space — located at Drink Company’s trio of close-knit bars Mockingbird Hill, Southern Efficiency, and Eat the Rich — will not only feature (fake) swords and dragons throughout, but also allow visitors to feast on a mural illustrating Daenerys’ three dragons, pledge allegiance to a house banner in the Armory, and shiver appreciatively at the Hall of Faces. Also expect a closer look at the Red Keep of King’s Landing, a weirwood tree from the North, and the city of Meereen, along with costumed bartenders. Topping it all off, the show’s soundtrack will play in the background.

With all that available, beware of long lines if you make it to D.C.: In the game of pop-culture pop-up bars, you arrive early or you stay sober. And you know Cersei would disapprove of that…

The Game of Thrones bar runs from June 21 to Aug. 27 at 1839-1843 7th Street NW in D.C., open every day except Sunday nights when the show airs. Cocktails range from $13 to $15.

Game of Thrones returns July 16 on HBO.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

