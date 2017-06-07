Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viral'The Color Purple' Celebrates Prince's Birthday With a Euphoric Video Mashup
Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Feb. 4, 2007. Nearly a year after Prince died from an accidental drug overdose in his suburban Minneapolis studio and estate, investigators still haven't interviewed a key associate nor asked a grand jury to investigate potential criminal charges, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.
SalmonellaWhy You Really Shouldn't Hug Chickens
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 7: Mark Vershell and his backyard chi
celebritiesWatch Rihanna Teach Math in an Africa Classroom
59th GRAMMY Awards
the afternoon briefThe Afternoon Brief: Trump’s FBI Pick, Iran Attacks, Hepatitis in Tuna
Trump FBI Director
Grease
Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images) Paramount Pictures—Getty Images
celebrities

John Travolta on Olivia Newton-John's Cancer Diagnosis: 'We Love Her'

Elizabeth Leonard and Melody Chiu / People
12:01 PM ET

Danny and Sandy, through thick and thin.

One week after Olivia Newton-John publicly revealed she’s currently undergoing treatment for metastatic breast cancer, her longtime friend and former Grease costar John Travolta is sending love her way.

“Olivia has always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions of people,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “If we all put our intentions for her to get through this—I know her so well—she will feel it, and it will support her. We love her and she loves us.”

Travolta, 63, and Newton-John, 68, shot to superstardom in 1978 after they played 1950s high school lovebirds in the high school musical movie.

Over the years, the stars have teamed up to perform and even produced a holiday-themed album, This Christmas, together that featured a new duet, “I Think You Might Like It.”

Last fall, Newton-John opened up to PEOPLE about a dinner date with Travolta at his home where her husband, John Easterling, 65, watched Grease for the first time.

“John Travolta invited us for dinner because he wanted to meet my John. He has his plane parked on his own private runway, amazingly,” she recalled. “I told him that John had never seen Grease, so he said, ‘Well, why don’t we have dessert on the plane?'”

“My John had never seen it, so he got to see it with the two of us,” she continued. “It’s hilarious when I think about it. It sounds like a movie, but it really happened!”

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME