The Surprising Secret to Hugh Jackman’s 21-Year Marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness know just the thing to make their marriage work.

The Aussie couple spoke to PEOPLE at the National Night of Laughter and Song event presented by the David Lynch Foundation at the John F. Kennedy Center in D.C. on Monday night, where they revealed their cheeky secret to a long-lasting marriage.

“Meditation!” Jackman said, with his wife chiming in on their bonding ritual.

“We meditate together,” Furness added. “And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It’s a lovely Sunday-morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast.”

The couple met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli in 1995 and have two kids together, Oscar, 15, and Ava, 10. And there are other ways they keep their 21-year marriage going, including a “sense of humor,” as Furness said. And Jackman immediately backed her up, saying, “And always listen to the wife.”

The couple celebrated their 21st anniversary in April, with Jackman posting a short and sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram. “To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart,” he wrote along with a selfie of the two playing tennis.

The actor opened up about his marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, telling the host, “It gets better and better, I can honestly say that. She’s the greatest thing that ever happened to me. I’m kind of really grateful that I met her before anything kind of happened. Everything that’s happened in my career and onscreen, offscreen, we’ve always done it together.”