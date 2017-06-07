Newsfeed
Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Feb. 4, 2007. Nearly a year after Prince died from an accidental drug overdose in his suburban Minneapolis studio and estate, investigators still haven't interviewed a key associate nor asked a grand jury to investigate potential criminal charges, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.
Chris O'Meara—AP
viral

Celebrate Prince's Birthday With This Euphoric Video Mashup

Cady Lang
1:27 PM ET

Wednesday is June 7th, the birthday of one of the world's most brilliant musical geniuses, Prince, so what better way to pay homage to what would have been the Purple One's 59th birthday than with a musical tribute that takes stock of his greatest hits?

A new musical mashup by Michael Korte, the YouTube personality that conceived the pop culture collision of a Hamilton/Beyoncé mashup seeks to do just that with #PURPLE4PRINCE, an ode to his Purpleness mixed with the songs of The Color Purple musical, a combination that's fitting in more ways than one. Featuring the vocal talents of Lolah Brown, Milo Bloom, Emi Secrest, Uri Grey, Kawan DeBose, and Sha'Leah Nikole and arranged by Jared Jenkins, the mashup uses songs from the popular musical against Prince favorites like "Purple Rain" and "I Feel For You."

Celebrate his Purpleness and watch the full video below.

