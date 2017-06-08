Politics
Congress

Watch Live: James Comey Testifies Before the Senate

Mahita Gajanan
9:00 AM ET

Former FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, amid a federal investigation into ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Comey is expected to speak about Trump asking him for "loyalty" and answer questions about his private conversations with Trump while the FBI was looking into the President's campaign contacts. Trump fired Comey from his bureau position in May.

The highly anticipated testimony could shed new light on Comey's interactions with Trump regarding the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. The White House and Trump backers plan to offset the potential damage by undermining Comey's credibility.

When asked about Comey's testimony on Tuesday, Trump told reporters: "I wish him luck."

Watch the hearing live above starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

