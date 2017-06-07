Politics
Search
Sign In
viralWatch a Deaf Singer on America's Got Talent Wow the Audience With Her Moving Song
BizarreA New York Man Was Struck by Lightning While Sitting at His Desk
CrimeShe Allegedly Coaxed Her Boyfriend to Kill Himself. Now She's on Trial
Texting Suicide
london attack'I Could See There Was Radicalization.' Mother of London Attacker Laments His Dark Turn
Youssef Zaghba, 22, identified by Italian and British law enforcement bodies as the the third man shot dead by police officers during the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market is seen in an undated image handed out by the Metropolitan Police
White House

Eric Trump Says Some of His Dad's Critics Are 'Not Even People'

Sarah Begley
11:05 AM ET

Eric Trump spoke out against the probe into his father's presidential campaign in a TV appearance on Tuesday night, saying that Democrats who support the investigation are "not even people."

"I've never seen hatred like this, and to me they're not even people," he said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. "You see the Democratic Party — they're imploding. They're imploding. They have no message. You see the head of the DNC who is a total whack job. There's no leadership there. And so what do they do? They become obstructionists because they have no message of their own."

On Wednesday morning, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez tweeted in response, "Eric, Democrats are people. So are Muslims, immigrants, women, people with pre-existing conditions, and everyone else Trump is hurting."

[CNN]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME